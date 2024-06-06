Open Menu

PAF Issues Eid Ul-Azha Advisory: Proper Disposal Of Animal Remains Crucial For Flight Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM

PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety

The flight safety officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has issued an alert regarding the disposal of animal remains during the Eid ul-Azha days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The flight safety officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has issued an alert regarding the disposal of animal remains during the Eid ul-Azha days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he stated that improperly discarded entrails and other remnants attract vultures and other birds and these birds pose a threat as they can collide with high-speed aircraft, potentially causing catastrophic damage akin to bullets or missiles.

Such incidents not only endanger the aircraft and pilots but also risk the lives of the general public.

The announcement urged citizens and local authorities to ensure that animal remains are disposed of at designated locations or buried properly and maintaining a clean environment is essential to safeguard aircraft, pilots and public safety.

The PAF emphasized the public to adhere to these guidelines to prevent any unfortunate incidents and ensure a safe Eid ul-Azha for everyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert

Recent Stories

SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

5 minutes ago
 President stresses for strengthening food safety s ..

President stresses for strengthening food safety systems

5 minutes ago
 Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agricu ..

Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget

5 minutes ago
 Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D- ..

Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day

5 minutes ago
 Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

33 minutes ago
 CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern line ..

CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines

33 minutes ago
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

51 minutes ago
 Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements wi ..

Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sac ..

Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..

33 minutes ago
 DC directs to timely complete development projects ..

DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat

33 minutes ago
 PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone ..

PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan