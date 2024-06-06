PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety

The flight safety officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has issued an alert regarding the disposal of animal remains during the Eid ul-Azha days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The flight safety officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has issued an alert regarding the disposal of animal remains during the Eid ul-Azha days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he stated that improperly discarded entrails and other remnants attract vultures and other birds and these birds pose a threat as they can collide with high-speed aircraft, potentially causing catastrophic damage akin to bullets or missiles.

Such incidents not only endanger the aircraft and pilots but also risk the lives of the general public.

The announcement urged citizens and local authorities to ensure that animal remains are disposed of at designated locations or buried properly and maintaining a clean environment is essential to safeguard aircraft, pilots and public safety.

The PAF emphasized the public to adhere to these guidelines to prevent any unfortunate incidents and ensure a safe Eid ul-Azha for everyone.