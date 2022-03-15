UrduPoint.com

PAF Jets Leave Twin Cities' Residents Amazed Amid Pakistan Day Rehearsal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets, on Tuesday, attracted swathes of masses on Faizabad, Expressway interchanges and Shakarparian flyover while rehearsing aerobatics for the upcoming diamond jubilee of Pakistan Day

The awe-aspiring maneuvers and enemy-terrifying roars of Pakistan Air Force jets received great public attention as rows of cars and crowds of pedestrians gathered to witness the breathtaking show of skill and power.

The residents of sector I-8 went to their rooftops hoping to catch a glimpse of these jets and capture the aerobatic show and display of colors in their mobile screens.

The people did not want to miss any second of this as they tried their best to shade their eyes from the sun with one hand while pointing towards the jets with the other.

The students and children were equally thrilled as a thunder of these jets seemed to have invigorated a new hope and revived a sense of patriotism in them.

A group of people lost in the stunning performance of JF-17s, F-16s and Mirage fighter jets told APP, "Airshow has always been the best part of Pakistan Day celebrations. But we have become even more excited than before and are prouder of our Air Force ever since it downed the two fighter jets of Indian Air Force back in February 2019.

" A few people, however, recalled the tragic incident in which Wing Commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom after his jet crashed in Shakarparian during a mid-air maneuver.

They said, "It is really tragic and one the same hand patriotic to see that the Shaheed Wing Commander ensured during his plane crash that the aircraft did not hit the human settlements. We lost a capable pilot but his courage and passion to keep the nation safe and secure will remain within our hearts forever".

PAF also released public awareness message to urge the masses not to litter or throw domestic waste openly as it invited scavengers near the Parade Ground vicinity posing threat to flying aircrafts .

It has been noticed that household waste dumped openly near airports, runways and such sensitive installations have resulted into scavengers hitting planes and causing massive loss of human lives and property.

The theme for the 82nd Pakistan Day is 'Shad Rahey Pakistan' (May Pakistan remain happy) which was prayer and 'Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Baad' (May the citadel of faith remain secure forever), a line taken from the National Anthem.

