PAF Jets To Participate In Royal International Air Show On July 17

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets will participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2021 (RIAT) on Saturday (July 17).

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world's largest military air show, held annually over the third weekend in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

The Pakistan Air Force has been participating in the RIAT since 2016. This year, the PAF jets will be displaying their skills along with 70 other air forces of the world, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday said.

According to the press release, following PAF aircraft will be taking part during Virtual RIAT 2021 as per timings given below: 1- C130 at 1055 hrs-1100 hrs BST (British Summer Time) 2- JF-17 Thunder at 1445 hrs-1450 hrs BST 3- Mirage III at 1540 hrs-1545 hrs BST The Pakistan High Commission London will live stream the show on its YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously. Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/PakistaninUK1/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Londonphc/featured

