PAF JF-17 Thunder Makes Maiden Appearance In Virtual Royal Air Tattoo Show

Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

PAF JF-17 Thunder makes maiden appearance in Virtual Royal Air Tattoo show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF)'s indigenous creation JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft bagged global acclaim during its maiden appearance at Virutal Royal Air Tattoo Show-2020.

It was a moment of pride for the country when the Pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder participated in Virtual Air Tattoo Show-2020 at Royal Air Force Base Fairford (UK), said a PAF press release.

Besides the indigenously manufactured multirole fighter aircraft of No16 Squadron, the time tested C-130 Hercules from No 21 Squadron also participated in the mega event.

This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, air forces from all over the world were asked to send short video clips of the participating aircraft and aircrew.

As per the conditions, PAF sent short video clips of each participating aircraft along with message from the aircrew.

These clips were telecast on the official social media channels of RIAT and were widely appreciated by the online users. The event would go a long way in showcasing the potential of JF-17 for the international market besides projecting the soft image of the country across the world.

Fans of the Royal International Air Tattoo enjoyed a weekend of virtual flying displays, interviews and never seen before aerial footages of modern aircraft. Ranked among the biggest air shows of the world, Royal International Air Tattoo features aircraft from the leading air forces across the globe. Various Air Forces, aircraft manufacturers, aerospace technology firms participate in this mega show each year.

