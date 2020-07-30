UrduPoint.com
PAF Launches Awareness Drive For Safe Disposal Of Animal Offals On Eid-ul-Azha

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has initiated an awareness campaign to exhort masses for safe disposal of sacrificial animal's offals and remains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has initiated an awareness campaign to exhort masses for safe disposal of sacrificial animal's offals and remains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Directorate of Flight Safety, Pakistan Air Force has issued a public service message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha as an awareness campaign for safe disposal of animal offals and remains, says a PAF press release.

The message states that the carcasses and remains of sacrificial animals dumped near PAF bases could attract a large number of big as well as small birds, making them a potential hazard to the PAF aircraft and aircrew, especially during take-off and landing.

The birds strike can cause emergency situations, and damaging the aircraft as well as causing loss of precious lives and property on ground.

The message also urged the people to pack the animal offal and leftovers in garbage bags and put them at the designated places. This short message is being communicated to general public through Radio and tv channels, print media, social media and cellular services.

