UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Launches National Song Promo On "Operation Swift Retort" Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

PAF launches national song promo on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday launched the promo of national song to pay tribute the valiant Shaheens for giving a crushing response to Indian Air Force on February 27, 2019 for intruding the country's sovereign territory.

PAF Directorate General of Public Relations was launching a national song on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort which would be aired on all tv channels on February 25 (Thursday), said the PAF spokesperson.

In this regard, the PAF DGPR has released a teaser of this national song in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted with the renewed pledge that every member of the Pakistan Air Force is always prepared to protect Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India February 2019 TV All

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

8 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

8 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.