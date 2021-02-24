PAF Launches National Song Promo On "Operation Swift Retort" Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday launched the promo of national song to pay tribute the valiant Shaheens for giving a crushing response to Indian Air Force on February 27, 2019 for intruding the country's sovereign territory.

PAF Directorate General of Public Relations was launching a national song on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort which would be aired on all tv channels on February 25 (Thursday), said the PAF spokesperson.

In this regard, the PAF DGPR has released a teaser of this national song in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted with the renewed pledge that every member of the Pakistan Air Force is always prepared to protect Pakistan, he added.