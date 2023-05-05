PAF made aspiring thalassemia child 'pilot for a day'

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu while showing extreme compassion for Master Abdullah Naveed, a bright child suffering from thalassemia, made possible his lifetime dream come true by making him a PAF pilot for a day at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday.

"It was a dream of Abdullah Naveed to become a PAF fighter pilot which is indicative of the traditional affiliation of the entire Pakistani young generation with PAF. This activity which was sponsored by Make a Wish Foundation, Pakistan, Master Abdullah visited an Operational Base of PAF, where he was given an honorary rank by Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way used in PAF," a PAF news release said.

The child was also given a simulated experience of a fighter aircraft and visited various units and wings of the base.

The parents of Abdullah and the founding President of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ishtiaq Baig also accompanied him.

Abdullah was elated and jubilant and showed extreme joy upon undergoing this unique and unprecedented experience.

"PAF has always held a special place in the hearts of the nation.The whole nation and Pakistan Air Force in particular wish Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and the actual realization of his dream," it further added.