UrduPoint.com

PAF Made Aspiring Thalassemia Child 'pilot For A Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PAF made aspiring thalassemia child 'pilot for a day'

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu while showing extreme compassion for Master Abdullah Naveed, a bright child suffering from thalassemia, made possible his lifetime dream come true by making him a PAF pilot for a day at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday.

"It was a dream of Abdullah Naveed to become a PAF fighter pilot which is indicative of the traditional affiliation of the entire Pakistani young generation with PAF. This activity which was sponsored by Make a Wish Foundation, Pakistan, Master Abdullah visited an Operational Base of PAF, where he was given an honorary rank by Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way used in PAF," a PAF news release said.

The child was also given a simulated experience of a fighter aircraft and visited various units and wings of the base.

The parents of Abdullah and the founding President of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ishtiaq Baig also accompanied him.

Abdullah was elated and jubilant and showed extreme joy upon undergoing this unique and unprecedented experience.

"PAF has always held a special place in the hearts of the nation.The whole nation and Pakistan Air Force in particular wish Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and the actual realization of his dream," it further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young From

Recent Stories

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

13 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

28 minutes ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

58 minutes ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

1 hour ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

2 hours ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.