UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Made Second To None Due To High Morale, Thorough Professionalism Of Its Personnel: CJCSC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

PAF made second to none due to high morale, thorough professionalism of its personnel: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Monday visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Monday visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Addressing the base personnel, he said apart from PAF's cutting edge advancement, what made it second to none was the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.

He was received by Chief of the Air Staff PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The CJCSC lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF's Air warriors.

He reiterated the importance of inter services harmony and synergy for the operational success in the modern warfare.

During his visit, the CJCSC witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in a F-16 alongside the air chief in a formation.

A simulated air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Visit From

Recent Stories

Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider In ..

1 minute ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of ..

37 minutes ago

Prime Minister extends felicitations to Emomali on ..

1 minute ago

Arrest of accused in Motorway case, a matter of na ..

1 minute ago

'No dearness in Punjab', claims Aslam Iqbal

1 minute ago

Farmers in India protest controversial agricultura ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.