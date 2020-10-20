PAF marks White Cane Safety Day, emphasizes rehabilitation, training of PSNs

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday marked the 'International White Cane Safety Day' and arranged a seminar at PAF Base, Nur Khan to emphasize need for rehabilitation and training of visually impaired persons with special needs (PSNs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday marked the 'International White Cane Safety Day' and arranged a seminar at PAF Base, Nur Khan to emphasize need for rehabilitation and training of visually impaired persons with special needs (PSNs).

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support), Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha attended the ceremony as the chief guest, said a PAF press release.

Addressing the seminar the chief guest highlighted the importance of imparting training to visually impaired PSNs to make them useful members of the society. He also stressed on rehabilitation of PSNs in light of the Chief of the Air Staff's vision.

Interacting with the special children and their parents, the Air Marshal assured them redressal of their problems, paving way for making them confident and independent individuals who could contribute in the progress of country.

A team of experts from National Institute of Special education (NISE), Islamabad and National Mobility & Independence Training Centre Islamabad (NM& ITC) gave presentations on various aspects of the White Cane Safety Day.

Practical demonstration on safe use of white cane was also given during the seminar.

Visually Impaired Persons with Special Needs and their parents attended the seminar, while participants from 10 Bases were also connected via live streaming.