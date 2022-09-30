PAF medical, rehab activities continue in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Medical Support, Relief and Rehabilitation activities by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were being pursued vigorously in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF, through medical camps and mobile medical teams, was providing much needed medical assistance to flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection Points were also actively involved in diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees.

The Pakistan Air Force personnel have rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations while utilizing transport fleet, helicopters and boats.

The PAF troops distributed dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water and other household items amongst the flood affected populace.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force had distributed 18,020 cooked food packs, 340 water bottles and 560 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 878 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force.