PAF Medical Teams Treat 2,617 Patients In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) medical teams have treated some 2,617 patients in the past 24 hours as the Force was reaching out to the needy families whose houses were damaged in the natural calamity.

Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force has come to the succour of flood affected families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Bases were actively participating in relief operations in Rojhan, Fazilpur, Thul, Rajanpur, Risalpur, Hayatabad, Talhar, Mirpur Khas, Saeedabad, Nawabshah, Uch, Umer Khoso, Alipur, Dodapur, Sukkur, Sehwan, Jamshoro, Qillla Abdullah and Nowshera Kallan.

As a humanitarian gesture 4,794 dry ration packs, 8,825 cooked food packets and 705 water bottles were also distributed amongst the needy families.

