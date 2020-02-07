UrduPoint.com
PAF Mirage Aircraft On Routine Training Mission Crashes Near Shorkot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage aircraft, on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Shorkot on Friday

SHORKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage aircraft, on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Shorkot on Friday. According to the PAF spokesperson, the pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on ground.A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

