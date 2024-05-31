Open Menu

PAF, Navy Supporting Civic Agencies Along IWMB To Extinguish Inferno At Margalla Hills: Romina

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Friday said the helicopters of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy team were supporting the civic agencies along with Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) to extinguish glaring inferno at Margalla Hills National Park near sector E-9.

She said that there was fire at two places on Margalla Hills whereas it was of high intensity spiking up infront of E-9 Hills, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA was contacted by the PM's Coordinator whereas a Pakistan Air Force helicopter was dispatched to the affected area to put out the fire, she said.

She added that the team of Pakistan Navy was also participating in the effort to control the fire alongside the team of Islamabad Municipal Corporation involved in the effort to smoother the fire.

The Sixth Aviation Squadron was also requested to send a helicopter, she said, adding, "The Ministry of Climate Change is in touch with all relevant agencies. I am monitoring the situation myself," Romina Khurshid Alam said.

A second helicopter was also dispatched by Pakistan Air Force to the affected area, she added.

"I am very grateful to NDMA and Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy," the PM's Coordinator said.

