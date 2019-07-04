UrduPoint.com
PAF, NTCB Join Hands To Set Up Luxury Resorts At Top Tourist Destinations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) have joined hands to build world-class resorts at top tourist destinations across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) have joined hands to build world-class resorts at top tourist destinations across the country.

NTCB Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who visited Gilgit and Naltar on the invitation of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, assured the PAF that his department would jointly work with the air force to raise funds for establishing more resorts across the country.

Both sides agreed to promote tourism in the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

It was also agreed that PAF would facilitate the local and foreign tourists, especially in the areas having difficult accessibility.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Asim Zaheer accompanied Zulfikar Bukhari during his visit and showed him the facilities offered by PAF to the tourists at Gilgit and Naltar .

Zulfikar Bukhari appreciated the resort and ski facility provided by PAF at Naltar.

Zulfikar Bukhari soon after visiting Naltar tweeted: "Excited to come together with PAF to promote the scenic Naltar and turn it into a world-class premium resort. Big investment coming soon for this."

