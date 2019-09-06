UrduPoint.com
PAF Observes Defence Day; KP Governor Paid Tribute To Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

PAF observes Defence Day; KP Governor paid tribute to martyrs

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here Friday arranged an impressive ceremony in connection with Defence Day to commemorate the matchless sacrifices of security forces for the defence of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here Friday arranged an impressive ceremony in connection with Defence Day to commemorate the matchless sacrifices of security forces for the defence of the motherland.

The ceremony held at PAF Base Peshawar was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman as a chief guest. The dignitaries and high ranking officers including Air Vice Marshal IG PAF Imran Majid and Base Commander Air Commodore Zaeem Afzal were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Governor paid glowing tributes to martyrs of armed forces and said that we salute to the bravery of our martyrs who laid their life to protect the solidarity and sovereignty of the country adding their sacrifices would not go in vain and they would always be remembered.

He said that families of the martyrs deserved special status and the government is working to give them needed facilitation and assistance.

Appreciating Armed forces of Pakistan, Shah Farman said that Pak Armed forces were among the best in the world and nation feel proud of their security forces, patriotism should always be overwhelmed, he added.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the Governor said that India should mindful of the fact that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan.

"I would like to especially mention, the recent situation that we as nation experienced on February 27 of this year and that was a clear message delivered to the enemy that we are alert, awake and cognizant that freedom asks for sacrifices and we are ready to go to any extent for that", he mentioned.

Later, the KP Governor inaugurated exhibition wherein PAF aircrafts, ammunitions, latest vehicles and other defensive items were displayed.

On the occasion, the Governor was briefed about F-16 Fighting Fighters, JF-17 Thunder, Mirage-V, F-7 PG, Super Mushshak, Alouette-III Helicopter, Durandal Bomb, MK-84, PSD-I and MK-82SF.

The stalls were comprising Mistral Weapon System, Weapon Engineering Squadron, Ground Defense Weapon, Small Arm Display, Electronic Squadron, Life Saving Equipment Flight and Rapid Runway Repair Vehicle, Aircraft Ground Supply Equipment, LOG Squadron, Grove Crane and Toro Tractor.

Students from PAF school and College presented National songs at the occasion which were highly applauded by the audience. A large number of people including military and civil officers, women and children keenly witnessed the PAF's aircrafts and arsenal.

At the conclusion moments PAF has arranged Flying Past wherein pilots of JF-17Thunder, F-16 Fighting Fighter and Mirage-V presented various flight formations and aerobatic show.

