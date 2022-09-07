UrduPoint.com

PAF Observes Sept 7 As Martyrs' Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PAF observes Sept 7 as Martyrs' Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday observed September 7th as Martyrs' Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special Du'aa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada (martyrs) of 1965 and 1971 Wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan, a PAF news release said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the Chief Guest during a Martyrs' Day Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Addressing on the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism. Brave sons of the soil have always responded to nation's call and marked glories with their blood during 1948, 1965 & 1971 Wars, Ops Sentinel and Operation Swift Retort. Pakistan Air Force has evolved due to great legacy of our forefathers and we are striving hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Air Chief appreciated the efforts of PAF personnel for relief and rescue operations during the recent floods. He further expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination. To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and offered "Fateha". Principal Staff Officers, Officers, Airmen and PAF Civilians attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, offered 'Fateha' and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Rashid September All Blood

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

50 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.