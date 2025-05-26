PAF Officers Discuss Animal Offal Disposal Issue With Mayor Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM
The officers of Pakistan Air Force base in Bolhari, Jamshoro district, held a meeting with the Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro here on Monday
During the meeting the two sides discussed the shifting and dumping of animal offals during Eidul Azha near the Bolhari base.
The Mayor assured the officers Squadron Leader Asad Abbass and Flight Safety Officer that the local government department would maintain coordination with them.
Shoro said the HMC wanted to provide a clean environment to the citizens during Eidul Azha by promptly disposing of the offals.
