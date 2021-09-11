PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd death anniversary: Air Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu in his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, "PAF pays homage to the Father of the Nation who rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed people of the sub-continent and welded them into a Nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu in his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, "PAF pays homage to the Father of the Nation who rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed people of the sub-continent and welded them into a Nation.

" The Air Chief said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah led an incessant struggle to secure a separate and independent homeland for them.

"Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state wherein the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice shall be fully observed," the Air Chief underscored.

"He also gave PAF the enduring vision to be SECOND TO NONE," Air Marshal Sindhu said.

The Air Chief concluded that Quaid's ideology, vision and principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline are guidelines for us to become a great nation.