UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Homage To Father Of Nation On His 73rd Death Anniversary: Air Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:17 PM

PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd death anniversary: Air Chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu in his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, "PAF pays homage to the Father of the Nation who rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed people of the sub-continent and welded them into a Nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu in his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, "PAF pays homage to the Father of the Nation who rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed people of the sub-continent and welded them into a Nation.

" The Air Chief said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah led an incessant struggle to secure a separate and independent homeland for them.

"Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state wherein the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice shall be fully observed," the Air Chief underscored.

"He also gave PAF the enduring vision to be SECOND TO NONE," Air Marshal Sindhu said.

The Air Chief concluded that Quaid's ideology, vision and principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline are guidelines for us to become a great nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah o ..

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to b ..

Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to become a successful nation

3 minutes ago
 Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclud ..

Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclude tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG N ..

Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG NHMP

3 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah o ..

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.