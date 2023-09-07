PAF pays homage to its 1965 War Martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed 7th September as Martyrs' Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country and paid tribute to the valiant sons of the soil for their ultimate sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

The day commenced with a solemn observance, including special Du'aa and Quran Khawani, dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 & 1971 Wars, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the establishment of Pakistan, a PAF news release said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the Chief Guest during a Martyrs' Day Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Addressing the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism. He highlighted that the Martyrs' Day was an embodiment of exceptional bravery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Hailing the glorious deeds of heroism displayed by the Martyrs of Pakistan Air Force, the Air Chief said, "We owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for what they have done for us, setting a supreme example of sacrifice for generations to come.

On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland." The Chief of the Air Staff also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination. In his concluding remarks, he reiterated his resolve to make all-out efforts for the progress and development of Pakistan in the constantly evolving global landscape and pledged that Pakistan Air Force would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Later, to pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and offered Fateha.