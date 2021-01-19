UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Pays Rs14 Billion Funds To Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi Customers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:37 PM

PAF pays Rs14 billion funds to Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi customers

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided Rs14 billion funds, through the joint efforts of NAB, payments to over 4,400 customers of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided Rs14 billion funds, through the joint efforts of NAB, payments to over 4,400 customers of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Clifton office in Karachi has so far distributed checks worth over Rs14 billion to more than 4,400 customers, said a PAF press release.

The Pakistan Air Force valued NAB's efforts in this regard and reiterated its commitment to continue disbursement of funds until the last customer was being paid.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Police ordered to register FIR against PTI MNA Kan ..

3 minutes ago

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

6 minutes ago

Ugandan Military Bans US Ambassador From Visiting ..

3 minutes ago

Around 200,000 Moscow Residents Received 1st Dose ..

3 minutes ago

EU regulator to approve Boeing 737 MAX flights nex ..

3 minutes ago

Parliament Needs to Have a Say on UK's Free Trade ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.