PAF pays Rs14 billion funds to Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided Rs14 billion funds, through the joint efforts of NAB, payments to over 4,400 customers of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Clifton office in Karachi has so far distributed checks worth over Rs14 billion to more than 4,400 customers, said a PAF press release.

The Pakistan Air Force valued NAB's efforts in this regard and reiterated its commitment to continue disbursement of funds until the last customer was being paid.