PAF pays tribute to 1965 war hero Air Commodore M.M. Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force Directorate General of Public Relations on Sunday released a special promo while paying tribute to 1965 war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam also known as M.M. Alam (Late).

M.M.

Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air Force jets in only one minute during the 1965 war, making a record that remains unbeaten till now, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an "Ace in a Day" on 7th September 1965.

In total, he achieved a feat of 09 confirmed kills and 02 probables during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious 'Sitara-e-Jurat' with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.