PAF Pays Tribute To 1965 War Hero Flight Lieutenant Younus Hussain (Shaheed)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PAF pays tribute to 1965 War Hero Flight Lieutenant Younus Hussain (Shaheed)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has paid a special tribute to 1965 war hero, Flight Lieutenant Younus Hussain (Shaheed), who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while fighting in air battle over enemy territory with great valour and professional skill.

According to the PAF news release, on 6th September, 1965 while attacking Halwara airfield, a large number of enemy aircraft intercepted his small formation.

He fought them with exceptional gallantry and shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) Hunters.

Although his aircraft was hit, he refused to break off engagement in complete disregard to his personal safety and continued to fight till his Shahadat.

Flight Lieutenant Younus Hussain (Shaheed) was honoured with the prestigious 'Sitara-i-Jurat' for displaying utmost courage and determination in the face of heavy odds and beyond the call of duty.

