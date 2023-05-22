UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Tribute To 1965 War Hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui (Shaheed)

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PAF pays tribute to 1965 War Hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui (Shaheed)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday paid tributes to the 1965 War Hero Shaheed Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui for his unmatched valour and courage unleashed against enemy during the war.

While paying tribute to its Ghazis and Martyrs, Pakistan Air Force has released a special promo on 1965 War hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui (Shaheed), a PAF news release said.

Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqi, along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircraft of Indian Air Force, flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of 1st September, 1965 at Chamb Sector.

Later, he was ordered to attack the Indian Air Base, Halwara while defending Lahore on 6th September, 1965. In this mission, Sarfraz Ahmad Rafiqi Shaheed led a formation of four PAF fighter jets.

After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenceless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear.

In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, he was conferred with prestigious 'Hilal-i-Juraat' and 'Sitara-i-Jurrat' by the Government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Martyrs Shaheed Sarfraz Ahmed September From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

36 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

52 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.