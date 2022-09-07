PAF pays tribute to 1965 War veterans, martyrs on Air Force Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday released a short documentary to pay tribute to the veterans and martyrs of the War of September 1965 on the occasion of the Air Force Day.

The PAF Directorate General Public Relations issued a two minute and September 07, 2022: September 07, 1965 is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Air Force.

The unforgettable feats performed by the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force on that day will always be written in bold letters in the world's defense history. The Public Relations Department of Pakistan Air Force has released a short documentary film, paying homage to the veterans and martyrs of the 1965 war, in which the details of the air battle fought on September 7, 1965 have been described.

In the war of 1965, the soldiers of Pak Fazaiya defeated the enemy while defending the airspace of the motherland. The entire nation is proud of the professional skills of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force.

Even today, every member of the Pakistan Air Force is dedicated to the spirit of 1965 and is always ready to respond to every trick of the enemy.