PAF pays tribute to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Isethsal day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir to highlight the brutal massacre and atrocities of Indian occupation forces after putting the entire valley under military siege since August 5.

On the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, the Directorate of Public Relations PAF had released a special video based on the poem depicting the miseries of the oppressed Kashmiri people and showing solidarity with them, said a PAF press release.

The beautiful poem by the famous poet Shehzad Nair also highlights the ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir. This poem salutes the struggle of the brave Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

At the same time, the poem seeks to awaken the conscience of the international community so that all countries could speak out in support of the Kashmiris' freedom movement against the oppressive Indian rule.