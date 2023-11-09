Open Menu

PAF Pays Tribute To Poet Of East On His Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday released a video based on the iconic poetic verses of the poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal to pay tribute on his 146th birth anniversary.

"The short documentary features Shaheen (Eagle), the dynamic character of Iqbal’s poetry, with his verses focused on dignity, self-reliance, resilience and purity of soul," a PAF news release said.

It said Iqbal's poetry had a 'depth of thought and reflection' and the creation of the motherland had been accomplished due to his intellect.

By terming the youth 'Shaheen', Iqbal in fact wanted to inculcate in them the passion for action, broad vision, boldness and curiosity to achieve sublimity, which were the characteristics of the agile bird.

The PAF, in the documentary, renews the pledge that its every Shaheen is ever ready to render any sacrifice for protection of the motherland.

