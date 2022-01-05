UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Tributes To First CAS Air Marshal Asghar Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday paid tribute to the legendary Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan (Late), the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force on his 4th death anniversary

Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan was born on 17 January, 1921 and joined Royal Indian Air Force in December, 1940, said a PAF media release.

After the independence, he was transferred to the Royal Pakistan Air Force and was appointed as the first Commandant of the Pakistan Air Force academy (then known as RPAF College) in Risalpur from 1947 to 1949.

Later in 1957, he was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal and at the age of 36 he became the youngest ever Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of PAF.

In recognition of his selfless services to the nation, PAF Academy, Risalpur was named as PAF Academy Asghar Khan in 2017.

