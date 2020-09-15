UrduPoint.com
PAF Plane Crashes Near Pindigheb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:28 AM

The PAF Spokesperson says pilot is safe as he successfully managed to eject from the plane before crash near Pindigheb.

PINDIGHEB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane crashed near Pindigheb on Tuesday.

The pilot, however, remained safe in the incident.

PAF Spokesperson also confirmed that the aircraft was on a routine operational training mission when it crash landed near Pindigheb.

“The pilot is safe as he successfully managed to eject from the plane before crash,” the Spokesperson said.

The reason is yet come on record as to why the incident took place and a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the reason.

On other hand, no loss of life or property was reported on ground.

(More to Come)

