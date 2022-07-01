UrduPoint.com

PAF Professional Force Capable Of Timely Responding To Any Nefarious Design: PAF Vice Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood Friday said PAF was a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country.

The vice chief addressed the National Defence University (NDU) course participants at Nur Khan Auditorium of Air Headquarters Islamabad, said a PAF news release issued here.

While addressing the audience, he appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at the National Defence University.

Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements,the vice chief expressed his confidence in the combating potential of Pakistan Armed Forces. He emphasized that our Armed Forces always remained poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Later on, Muhammad Zahid Mahmood interacted with the course participants.

