PAF ramps up relief efforts in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has ramped up its relief efforts in the flood-hit areas as the intense flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have caused loss of dozens of precious lives and left hundreds homeless across the country.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, the PAF beefed up its relief activities and has come to the succour of flood-affected families of Nurwah, Madpur, Kot Magsi, Fazilpur, Basti Jindushah, Hajipur, Basti Dhundi Pull, Basti Lakha, Bigo Kaka, Jageer Gabool and Saeedabad areas which by far have received zero to very limited support, a PAF news release said.

"The PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. PAF is reaching out to the needy families who have been badly hit in the natural calamity", it added.

The PAF distributed 785 cooked food packs, some ration packs carrying 2,860 Pounds basic food items and commodities amongst the needy families in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 158 patients were also attended by its medical teams.