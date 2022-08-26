UrduPoint.com

PAF Ramps Up Relief Efforts In Flood-affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PAF ramps up relief efforts in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has ramped up its relief efforts in the flood-hit areas as the intense flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have caused loss of dozens of precious lives and left hundreds homeless across the country.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, the PAF beefed up its relief activities and has come to the succour of flood-affected families of Nurwah, Madpur, Kot Magsi, Fazilpur, Basti Jindushah, Hajipur, Basti Dhundi Pull, Basti Lakha, Bigo Kaka, Jageer Gabool and Saeedabad areas which by far have received zero to very limited support, a PAF news release said.

"The PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. PAF is reaching out to the needy families who have been badly hit in the natural calamity", it added.

The PAF distributed 785 cooked food packs, some ration packs carrying 2,860 Pounds basic food items and commodities amongst the needy families in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 158 patients were also attended by its medical teams.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Kaka Saeedabad Rains

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

13 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

13 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.