PAF Releases Documentary Paying Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:50 PM
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day.
The documentary is a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland, said a PAF media release on Tuesday.