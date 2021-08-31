PAF releases documentary paying tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day.

The documentary is a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland, said a PAF media release on Tuesday.