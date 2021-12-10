Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Public Relations on Friday released a short documentary based on the heroics of 1971 Pak-India war hero Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal Khan Shaheed, Sitara-e-Jurat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Public Relations on Friday released a short documentary based on the heroics of 1971 Pak-India war hero Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal Khan Shaheed, Sitara-e-Jurat.

The documentary highlighted the chivalrous acts of this veteran of the Pakistan Air Force who always remained a stalwart for the defence of the homeland and attained the great rank of martyrdom without hesitating to make any sacrifice for the beloved motherland, said a PAF news release.

The Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage) is the third highest military award of the country.

The short documentary narrated that Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal Khan Shaheed (martyred) was born on July 7, 1948 at Attock who possessed a military family background as his father Brigadier Muhammad Alam Khan served an outstanding career in Pakistan Army.

The Flight Lieutenant, after completing his training at PAF academy Asghar Khan Risalpur, joined as fighter pilot in June 1968 in 18 Squadron and emerged as a promising fighter pilot.

During Pak-India tensions in 1971, he was deputed in number 14 Squadron in Dhaka along with expert pilots Squadron Leader Dilawar Hussain, Flight Lieutenant Shams-ul-Haq and Flying Officer Shamshad Ahmed.

However, this single squadron of PAF in East Pakistan was countered by 10 Squadrons of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Despite this numerical supremacy of the enemy PAF fighters remained steadfast and ready to fight the adversary at any moment.

"Dec 4, 1971 is a golden day in PAF History, when handful PAF fighters wholeheartedly competed four times bigger enemy and foiled IAF ambitions despite its many attacks on Dhaka," it said.

It was mentioned that after the sunrise the PAF had flew two interception missions. However, when Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal and Squadron Leader Javed Afzaal went airborne in their F-86 fighter planes for the third mission, they encountered four Indian Hunter Jets who were destined to attack Dhaka airfield.

The two valiant PAF falcons engaged the Hunters and successfully shot down one Hunter jet, where another formation of MiG-21 and Su-7 jets came to help the overpowered Hunters.

"The sky then witnessed the most daring and indomitable might of the two falcons fighting a bigger formation then their size. This battle is reckoned as a metaphor of sacrifice and dutifulness," it said while paying homage to the martyr's sacrifice and commitment to the national cause.

Flight Lieutenant Saeed had to defend Dhaka Airfield and wanted to do it at all costs which he did well and kept the enemy at bay despite its all efforts.

His plane unfortunately got hit by IAF plane's firing and his last words were: "My aircraft has been hit and I am going to eject".

However, the area was under insurgents control so his whereabouts were not found and was later declared martyr due to missing in action.

He was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat for his unmatched courage and determination.

The entire nation in general and PAF in particular paid salute to this brave heart son of the soil, the PAF documentary concluded.