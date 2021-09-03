PAF releases fourth episode of Defence Day documentary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday released the fourth episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day.

The third episode was part of the PAF documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day, said a PAF news release.

The episode narrated bravery of the valiant warriors of PAF and chronicles on the day of September 03, 1965.

The documentary was a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland.