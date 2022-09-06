PAF releases national song as tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday released a special national song as tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies on Defence Day.

The PAF Directorate General Public Relations released the national song to eulogise the sacrifices of the martyrs of the motherland, a PAF news release said.

It said the Defence Day was an everlasting story of the great sacrifices rendered by the soldiers of armed forces of Pakistan in the 1965 war while fighting for defence of the motherland.

The sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies in the defence of the country and the war against terrorism were unparalleled in history, it added.

The national song released on the occasion of Defence Day was sung by Sahir Ali Baga, a well-known and famous singer of the country. In the national song, tributes have been paid to the soldiers and martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, who fought against those who looked at the country with an evil eye and did not let any harm come to the honour of the country.

The national pledge was also renewed in the song that every member of the PAF would play their full role in the defence, development and prosperity of the beloved country alongside the entire nation.