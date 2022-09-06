UrduPoint.com

PAF Releases National Song As Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PAF releases national song as tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday released a special national song as tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies on Defence Day.

The PAF Directorate General Public Relations released the national song to eulogise the sacrifices of the martyrs of the motherland, a PAF news release said.

It said the Defence Day was an everlasting story of the great sacrifices rendered by the soldiers of armed forces of Pakistan in the 1965 war while fighting for defence of the motherland.

The sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies in the defence of the country and the war against terrorism were unparalleled in history, it added.

The national song released on the occasion of Defence Day was sung by Sahir Ali Baga, a well-known and famous singer of the country. In the national song, tributes have been paid to the soldiers and martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, who fought against those who looked at the country with an evil eye and did not let any harm come to the honour of the country.

The national pledge was also renewed in the song that every member of the PAF would play their full role in the defence, development and prosperity of the beloved country alongside the entire nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Defence Day

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

54 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.