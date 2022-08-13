PAF releases national song on 7Independence Day

UrduPoint.com

PAF Releases National Song On Independence Day

Published August 13, 2022

PAF releases national song on Independence Day

The Directorate General of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday released a national song to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Directorate General of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday released a national song to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The song paid tribute to the brave Shaheens (falcons)of the Pakistan Air Force who were always alert and ready for the defence of the country, a PAF news release said.

The song also highlighted that Pakistan Air Force is moving towards innovation and self-reliance to further increase its operational capabilities. Moreover, the pledge has also been renewed in the National Song that every soldier of Pakistan Air Force will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the honor of the motherland.

