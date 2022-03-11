PAF releases national song on J-10C aircraft induction in national fleet

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Public Relations on Friday released national song on the occasion of J-10C fighter aircraft induction in the national fleet of Air Force

The song pays homage to the brave falcons of Pakistan Air Force who are always alert and ready to defend the homeland, said a PAF news release.

The national song 'Hum Arzay Pak ki Hawai Fauj kay Auqab han' (We are falcons of pure land's Air Force) features the advanced J-10C, Pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder, F-16 and other fighter jets showcasing the professional prowess and warfare capabilities.

The song also features Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu's visual, from an old PAF national song video, a memorable youth as flight lieutenant at that time in conversation with his colleagues.

The song while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs revalidates the pledge to ensure insurmountable defence of the motherland come what may.

The song also highlights the fact that the Pakistan Air Force was moving towards innovation and self-reliance to further enhance its operational capabilities.

Furthermore, the national song also renewed the pledge that every young man of the Pakistan Air Force would spare no sacrifice to protect the honor of the sacred land.