PAF Releases "Sada-e-Pakistan" National Song To Tribute Operation Swift Retort

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a new national song Sada-e-Pakistan or Voice of Pakistan to pay tribute to the valiant Shaheens for giving a crushing response to Indian Air Force on February 27, 2019 for intruding the country's sovereign territory

PAF Directorate General of Public Relations had launched the national song on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort anniversary, said the PAF spokesperson.

PAF Directorate General of Public Relations had launched the national song on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort anniversary, said the PAF spokesperson.

In this regard, the PAF DGPR has released this national song sung by the nation's famous singer Ali Hamza and the lyrics were composed by Shehzad Nayyar.

The song was shot by renowned director Zohaib Qazi. The anthem was a tribute to the bravery of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force who told a new story of bravery in the air battle against the enemy in 2019 and raised the prestige of the country and the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan

