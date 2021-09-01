UrduPoint.com

PAF Releases Second Episode Of Defence Day Documentary

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:43 PM

PAF releases second episode of Defence Day documentary

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday released the second episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday released the second episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day.

The second episode was part of the PAF documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day, said a PAF news release.

The episode narrates bravery of the valiant warriors of PAF and chronicles on the day of September 01, 1965.

The documentary is a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed September Defence Day

Recent Stories

War game exercise promote coordination, greater in ..

War game exercise promote coordination, greater interoperability amongst all ser ..

58 seconds ago
 EU Condemns Houthi Cross-Border Attacks From Yemen ..

EU Condemns Houthi Cross-Border Attacks From Yemen to Saudi Arabia - European Co ..

1 minute ago
 New Zealand to bat in T20 opener against Banglades ..

New Zealand to bat in T20 opener against Bangladesh

5 minutes ago
 Qatar urges Taliban to ensure 'safe passage' out o ..

Qatar urges Taliban to ensure 'safe passage' out of Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Citizens ask authorities to take notice of COVID S ..

Citizens ask authorities to take notice of COVID SOPs violations in private scho ..

5 minutes ago
 Levies , Khasadar personnel complete police traini ..

Levies , Khasadar personnel complete police training

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.