PAF releases short documentary "I am Prepared" on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Public Relations on Monday released a short documentary "I am Prepared" on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day, highlighting the spirit of patriotism.

The documentary paid homage to the martyrs of the homeland and renewed the pledge that every member of the Pakistan Air Force would play his or her full role in the defence and development of the beloved motherland alongside the entire nation, said a PAF news release.