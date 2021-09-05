UrduPoint.com

PAF Releases Sixth Episode Of Defence Day Documentary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

PAF releases sixth episode of Defence Day documentary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday released the sixth episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day. The sixth episode was part of the PAF documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day, said a PAF news release.

The episode narrated bravery of the valiant warriors of PAF and chronicles on the day of September 04, 1965. The documentary was a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland.

