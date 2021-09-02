UrduPoint.com

PAF Releases Third Episode Of Defence Day Documentary

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:03 PM

PAF releases third episode of Defence Day documentary

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday released the third episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday released the third episode of the short documentary being released in series on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day.

The third episode was part of the PAF documentary comprising eight short episodes in connection with Defence Day, said a PAF news release.

The episode narrated bravery of the valiant warriors of PAF and chronicles on the day of September 02, 1965.

The documentary was a tribute to the bravery and courage of the valiant air warriors of PAF who, during the air battle of 1965, displayed unparalleled professionalism and bravery to defend the homeland.

