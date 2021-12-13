PAF releases tribute documentary for 1971 War martyr Nasim Nisar Beg

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday released a short documentary on the war heroics of 1971 War martyr Flying Officer Nasim Nisar Beg Shaheed, Tamgha-i-Jurat to pay tribute and eulogize his valor and unprecedented love for the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday released a short documentary on the war heroics of 1971 War martyr Flying Officer Nasim Nisar Beg Shaheed, Tamgha-i-Jurat to pay tribute and eulogize his valor and unprecedented love for the motherland.

The short documentary released by the PAF's Directorate of Public Relations shed light on the unparalleled courage, tactical and military prowess of the martyr.

He remained steadfast for the defence of the homeland, and without any hesitation, sacrificed his life and attained the great rank of martyrdom, it added.