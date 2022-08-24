UrduPoint.com

PAF Relief Efforts In Flood-hit Areas Underway In South Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PAF relief efforts in flood-hit areas underway in South Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was actively engaged in providing relief and rescue assistance to the flood victims and should continue to work for their rehabilitation keeping its tradition of always remaining at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities.

The current relief operation was a practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force's resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need, a PAF news release said.

"PAF is undertaking relief operations in various areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab affected by recent heavy rains and flash floods.

Pakistan Air Force has also established various field medical camps where doctors and para-medical staff are providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees round the clock."During the relief operation emergency response teams of PAF have also distributed prepared food, rations and other essential items. As a humanitarian gesture 1,174 ration packs carrying 13,200 Pounds basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 695 patients were also attended by the medical teams of PAF.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Flood Rains

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.