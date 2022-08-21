UrduPoint.com

PAF Relief Operation Continues In Flash Flood-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PAF relief operation continues in flash flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :In the current unprecedented monsoon rain spell, Pakistan Air Force continued to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

The relief efforts were going on in the areas of Nurwah, Madadpur, Kot Magsi, Mauripur, Sohbatpur, Habib Kot, Fatehpur, Sadiq Pul, Fazilpur and Hajipur, a PAF news release said.

On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, emergency response teams of PAF were working round the clock to provide rations to people trapped in their homes.

During the operation hundreds of flood affectees had been evacuated to safer places.

Additionally, all available resources were being utilized to provide treatment and medicine to the flood affectees at the field medical camps established by the PAF.

The PAF has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities.

The relief operation in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh areas is a practical manifestation of PAF's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Flood Fatehpur All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

9 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

18 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

18 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

19 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.