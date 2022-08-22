PAF relief operation in full swing in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The relief and rescue operation by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was in full swing in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, PAF rescue teams have distributed 1,000 cooked food packets, 25 tents and 2,090 Pounds of ration amongst the local populace in areas which have been badly hit by torrential rains spell and flash floods, a PAF news release said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations.

On the special instructions of the Air Chief, field medical camps of PAF were working day and night to provide all-out medical support to the flood affectees. The relief activities were underway with 239 patients being treated at PAF medical camps in last 24 hours. Additionally, a number of families have also been evacuated to safe areas by PAF emergency response teams.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.