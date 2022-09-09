UrduPoint.com

PAF Relief Operations Continue In Massive Flash Flood Hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force was making continued efforts and had dedicated utmost resources for rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF helicopter operations were being carried out for airdrop of ration, medicine and critical supplies in the far-off areas cut from land routes, a PAF news release said.

It added that the rehabilitation activities were further enhanced in the Flood Relief Camps to support maximum flood affectees. The PAF personnel were also engaged round the clock for provision of basic necessities to the flood victims including food, shelter, drinking water and health services.

To provide much needed relief to the sufferings of flood affectees, the PAF Emergency Response teams had distributed 23,120 cooked food packs, 2,130 water bottles and 3,348 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,140 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in the field medical camps of PAF.

