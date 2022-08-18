UrduPoint.com

PAF Relief Operations In Flood-hit Areas Of South Punjab Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The relief operations for the flood affectees by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in South Punjab Region are in full swing.

Food and medical facilities were being provided round the clock to the affected families by the relief teams of PAF, a PAF news release said.

As a humanitarian gesture, 12,155 Pounds of basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. Moreover, 939 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force.

The recent floods have caused devastation in the low-lying areas of South Punjab Region, badly damaging the villages and infrastructure. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country, especially in flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.

