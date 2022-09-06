PAF relief operations underway for rehab of flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan, while commemorates the feats of valour of defence forces of Pakistan in 1965 war, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday pledged a new resolve to enhance the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-effected areas of Pakistan.

"PAF will not forget our brothers and sisters on this historical day and flood relief efforts will continue with a renewed zeal and vigour. During this hour of need, PAF has been utilizing maximum resources for lessening the troubles of flood affectees," a PAF news release said.

The emergency response teams of Pakistan Air Force were working day and night to assist civil administration for swift rehabilitation of flood sufferers.

"Sorties of PAF helicopter and transport fleet are being operated for transportation of relief goods and rescue missions for safe evacuation of people stranded in the flood," it said.

During the last 24 hours, PAF teams have distributed 70 tents, 16,189 cooked food packs, 1,000 water bottles and 2,331 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,012 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.

PAF personnel are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sovereignty of homeland and protection of countrymen at the time of national crisis.