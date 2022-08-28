UrduPoint.com

PAF Rescue Operations Underway At Brisk Pace In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PAF rescue operations underway at brisk pace in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation by Pakistan Air Force was underway at brisk pace in flood affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

In the last 24 hours relief goods including ration packs, 3,100 cooked food packs and 1,100 water bottles were distributed amongst the needy families of Hala, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Sehwan Sharif, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Soh At Pur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur and Allah Waraio Jamal, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Bases in the North zone were also geared up to respond to the call of nation in the aftermath of devastation caused by recent torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Moreover, free medical camps established by PAF were continuously working in flood affected areas to provide free medical facilities to the locals. Some 721 patients were also attended by medical teams of the PAF deployed in field hospitals.

