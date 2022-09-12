UrduPoint.com

PAF Rescue, Rehab Operations In Full Throttle In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PAF rescue, rehab operations in full throttle in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is providing all out support for the rescue and rehabilitation process in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab in the aftermath of recent flash floods which had caused catastrophic situation throughout the country.

The PAF helicopters and transport fleet were also playing a vital part in safe evacuation and aerial drops of essential food items and medical supplies for the flood affectees, a PAF news release said.

The PAF medical teams were working round the clock to provide continuous medical support at Flood Relief Camps to ease the sufferings of flood victims.

During the last 24 hours, the PAF Emergency Response Teams have distributed 22,785 cooked food packs, 250 water bottles and 1,380 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 1,389 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.

